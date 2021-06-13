Cancel
Crossville, TN

Weather Forecast For Crossville

Crossville Daily
 9 days ago

CROSSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0aSvfSdv00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crossville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

