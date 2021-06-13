Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sebring, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Sebring

Posted by 
Sebring News Alert
Sebring News Alert
 9 days ago

SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aSvfGIR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sebring News Alert

Sebring News Alert

Sebring, FL
26
Followers
20
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sebring, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related