Environment

Warm Monday with highs in low 80s

By Kristen Kirchhaine
Posted by 
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQEYv_0aSvfBso00

Overnight lows will fall to around 60-degrees.

Monday will be a little cooler with highs around 80. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with the chance for a few rain or t-showers in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are a little cooler with low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday we warm back into the 80s and humidity will start to climb. Thursday night into Friday we see our next chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, ch. iso. t-shower
High: 80
Wind: N 10-20 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, spotty shower
High: 75

WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 76

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, T-Shower Late
High: 84

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and storms
High: 82

ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

#Thunderstorms
