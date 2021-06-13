Cancel
Salina, KS

Salina Daily Weather Forecast

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 9 days ago

SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvejal00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

