Daily Weather Forecast For Princeton
PRINCETON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.