Lumberton Weather Forecast
LUMBERTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.