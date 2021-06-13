Cancel
Enid, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Enid

Posted by 
Enid Updates
Enid Updates
 9 days ago

ENID, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSveW4C00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

