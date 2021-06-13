Cancel
Eagle Pass, TX

Weather Forecast For Eagle Pass

Posted by 
Eagle Pass News Flash
Eagle Pass News Flash
 9 days ago

EAGLE PASS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSveTQ100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass, TX
ABOUT

With Eagle Pass News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Eagle Pass News Flash

Saturday sun alert in Eagle Pass — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EAGLE PASS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eagle Pass. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!