Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur D'Alene Weather Forecast

Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 9 days ago

COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0aSveReZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

