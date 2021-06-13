Coeur D'Alene Weather Forecast

COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



