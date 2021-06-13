Cancel
Titusville, FL

A rainy Sunday in Titusville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Titusville Today
(TITUSVILLE, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Titusville Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Titusville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvePt700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

