Columbia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLUMBIA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
