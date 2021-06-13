Jump on Statesboro’s cloudy forecast today

(STATESBORO, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Statesboro Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Statesboro:

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



