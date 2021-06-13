Daily Weather Forecast For Auburn

AUBURN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.