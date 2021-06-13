Findlay Weather Forecast
FINDLAY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
