Daily Weather Forecast For Prescott
PRESCOTT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
