Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Sun forecast for Lake Havasu City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 9 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Havasu City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSveGBo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 116 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 119 °F, low 89 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 122 °F, low 92 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 121 °F, low 93 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
25
Followers
20
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related