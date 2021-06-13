Zanesville Weather Forecast
ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
