Zanesville Weather Forecast

ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



