Delano, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Delano

Delano Daily
 9 days ago

DELANO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSveEQM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Delano, CA
ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

