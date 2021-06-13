Cancel
Leesburg, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Leesburg

Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 9 days ago

LEESBURG, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aSveDXd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

