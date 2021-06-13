Daily Weather Forecast For Leesburg
LEESBURG, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.