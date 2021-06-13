Plymouth Weather Forecast
PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
