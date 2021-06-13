Plymouth Weather Forecast

PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 mph



