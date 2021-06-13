Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Plymouth News Alert
Plymouth News Alert
 9 days ago

PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0aSveCeu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth, MA
4
Followers
20
Post
743
Views
ABOUT

With Plymouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plymouth Weather Forecast#Ma#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related