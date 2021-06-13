Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Roswell Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 9 days ago

ROSWELL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSveBmB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
32
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roswell Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related