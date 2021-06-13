Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, LA

Sunday has sun for Alexandria — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
 9 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) A sunny Sunday is here for Alexandria, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexandria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSve7KW00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria, LA
19
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alexandria, LAPosted by
Alexandria Digest

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alexandria. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alexandria, LAPosted by
Alexandria Digest

Daily Weather Forecast For Alexandria

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alexandria: Monday, June 21: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during
Alexandria, LAPosted by
Alexandria Digest

This is the cheapest gas in Alexandria right now

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) According to Alexandria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3805 N Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1701 Lee St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.