Farmington, NM

Farmington Weather Forecast

Farmington Voice
Farmington Voice
 9 days ago

FARMINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSve6Rn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

