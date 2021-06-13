Danville Daily Weather Forecast
DANVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.