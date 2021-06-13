Cancel
Danville, VA

Danville Daily Weather Forecast

Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 9 days ago

DANVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSve4gL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Danville, VA
With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

