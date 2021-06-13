Cancel
Vineland, NJ

Sunday rain in Vineland: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Vineland News Flash
Vineland News Flash
 9 days ago

(VINELAND, NJ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Vineland Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vineland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSve3nc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

