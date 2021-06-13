Cancel
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

La Crosse News Beat
 9 days ago

LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvdzVM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related