Florence, AL

Weather Forecast For Florence

Posted by 
Florence Dispatch
 9 days ago

FLORENCE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0aSvdxju00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Related