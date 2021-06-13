Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 64 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.