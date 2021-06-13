Cancel
Portland, ME

Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland Post
Portland Post
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0aSvdvyS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Portland Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

