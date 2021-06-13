Weather Forecast For East. Lansing
EAST. LANSING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
