4-Day Weather Forecast For Salisbury

SALISBURY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



