Daily Weather Forecast For State College
STATE COLLEGE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
