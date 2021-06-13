Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunday rain in Lebanon meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Lebanon Daily
Lebanon Daily
 9 days ago

(LEBANON, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lebanon Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lebanon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aSvdrRY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lebanon Daily

Lebanon Daily

Lebanon, PA
9
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lebanon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Environment
News Break
Middle East
Related