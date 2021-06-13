Logan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 63 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 66 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



