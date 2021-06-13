Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GADSDEN, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Gadsden Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gadsden:

Sunday, June 13 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.