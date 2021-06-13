Weather Forecast For Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



