Utica, NY

Utica Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 9 days ago

UTICA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvdjcy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Utica Daily

Utica Daily

Utica, NY
With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Utica Daily

Jump on Utica’s rainy forecast today

(UTICA, NY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Utica, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.