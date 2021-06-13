Utica Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
UTICA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
