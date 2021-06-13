Utica Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

UTICA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



