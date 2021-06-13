4-Day Weather Forecast For Casper
CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 62 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.