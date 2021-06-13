Cancel
Casper, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Casper

Posted by 
Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 9 days ago

CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvdikF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
