Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

A rainy Sunday in Winchester — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 9 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Winchester Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aSvdeDL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winchester News Alert

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
24
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Winchester, VAPosted by
Winchester News Alert

Winchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winchester: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day;