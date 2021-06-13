Sunday rain in Leesburg: Ideas to make the most of it

(LEESBURG, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Leesburg Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leesburg:

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.