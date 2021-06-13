Johnstown Daily Weather Forecast
JOHNSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.