San Tan Valley, AZ

Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley Digest
 9 days ago

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

San Tan Valley, AZ
With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

