Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 112 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 113 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 115 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 115 °F, low 83 °F Breezy: 5 mph



