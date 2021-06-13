Cancel
Rocky Mount, NC

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Rocky Mount

Posted by 
Rocky Mount Journal
 9 days ago

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) A sunny Sunday is here for Rocky Mount, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rocky Mount:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0aSvdXz800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rocky Mount, NC
