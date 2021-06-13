Cancel
Goldsboro, NC

Weather Forecast For Goldsboro

Posted by 
Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 9 days ago

GOLDSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0aSvdVDg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Goldsboro, NC
With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

