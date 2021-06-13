Weather Forecast For Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.