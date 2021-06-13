Cancel
Joplin, MO

Weather Forecast For Joplin

Posted by 
 9 days ago

JOPLIN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvdTSE00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Joplin is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(JOPLIN, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Joplin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!