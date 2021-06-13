Daily Weather Forecast For Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 29 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.