Marysville Daily Weather Forecast

MARYSVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while light rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



