Marysville, WA

Marysville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 9 days ago

MARYSVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aSvdRgm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while light rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

