Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint George, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For St. George

Posted by 
St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 9 days ago

ST. GEORGE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvdQo300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 77 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
4
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related