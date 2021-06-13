Daily Weather Forecast For St. George
ST. GEORGE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 72 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 110 °F, low 77 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 112 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 114 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.