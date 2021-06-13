Victoria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VICTORIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
