Huntington Daily Weather Forecast

HUNTINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



