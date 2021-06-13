Huntington Daily Weather Forecast
HUNTINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.