Weather Forecast For Rome
ROME, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
